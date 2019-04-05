Bell expands Wireless Home Internet to more Ontario communities

Bell is expanding its Wireless Home Internet service to several more Ontario communities. With the expansion, the Bell service will be available in over 30 communities across Ontario and Quebec and is expected to reach more than 200,000 additional homes.
Wireless Home Internet will come to Ontario communities in Quinte West and Hastings, Lennox and Addington, as well as Northumberland and Prince Edward Counties.
Specifically, Bell says the broadband service will soon expand to eligible homes in Bancroft, Campbellford, Cobourg, Greater Napanee, Hastings and Trenton.
Bell designed the service to provide affordable broadband access to residents in smaller towns, as well as unserved or underserved rural communities.
To connect a home to the service, Bell technicians install a small antenna outside the house. The antenna connects to Bell’s LTE network on the 3,500MHz spectrum band.
Customers also receive Bell’s Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi through the home.
Additionally, customers can bundle Wireless Home Internet with Bell’s other services, like Satellite TV.
You can learn more about Bell Wireless Home Internet here.
Source: Bell
