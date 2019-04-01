News
April security patch brings fix for Pixel 3 Ambient Display screen flash issue

The patch also brings improved voice unlocking performance to the Pixel 3 series and better Bluetooth connectivity to the original Pixels

Apr 1, 2019

4:53 PM EDT

Another month, another monthly Android security patch. This time around, the April security patch brings fixes and improvements to Pixel devices too.

If you’re a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL owner, you may have noticed a weird bug with your Ambient Display over the last few months. The issue resulted in the display flashing brightly when waking up.

The flash lasted a moment, but it was a bright white, and it happened consistently. It was especially noticeable in dark environments.

Google pushed a fix to the issue in the April security patch, noting it only affected some users.

Along with this, the security patch brings several improvements to various Pixel devices. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are getting improved voice unlocking performance, likely referring to hotword recognition and unlock speed.

There’s also a fix that will adjusts Wi-Fi connectivity during eSIM activation with certain carriers. It’s not completely clear what this means, but it should help when activating an eSIM.

The April security patch brings improved Bluetooth connectivity to the original Pixel and Pixel XL as well.

Google announced the update and posted patch notes this morning, but at this time tapping the ‘Check for update’ button doesn’t do anything. However, that’s likely to change soon.

Source: 9to5Google

