CRTC and RCMP investigate GTA residence to find international malware

Mar 28, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and RCMP have each executed a warrant to investigate a residence in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to find malware.

The organizations are conducting the operation in an international coordinated effort with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Australian Federal Police.

The CRTC and RCMP were tipped off about a suspicious GTA residence by international private security firms.

The goal of the operation is to find Remote Access Trojan (RAT) technology, which enables remote access to Canadian computers without their users’ consent. This can result in the installation of additional malware or even theft of personal information.

“The execution of this warrant illustrates how our enforcement efforts are focused on online malicious activities,” said Steven Harroun, chief compliance and enforcement officer, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, in a press statement.

We strive to protect Canadians from online threats, and this lengthy and complex investigation is an example of our commitment. We are grateful for the instrumental collaboration we obtained from our domestic and international partners in this case.”

Beyond this general statement, the CRTC will not comment on active investigations or mention who exactly is being investigated, so further details will be communicated once the operation has concluded.

Source: CRTC

