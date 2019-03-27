VMedia’s new app turns your smartphone into a virtual home phone

Toronto-based independent telecom service provider VMedia is launching a new ‘Home Phone’ app that can turn any smartphone into a virtual home phone.
The Home Phone app lets subscribers make and receive calls from and to their home phone number, directly on their smartphone. Plus, you can install the app on multiple devices and make two simultaneous calls.
Additionally, users can enjoy the same unlimited calling long distance minutes as their VMedia home phone in the phone app worldwide. For example, if you have the company’s Unlimited Canada calling plan, you can call Canada from anywhere with no additional cost.
The app also has all of the company’s other home phone features, like caller ID with name display, voicemail, three-way calling and more.
Currently, VMedia offers two ultra-low-cost home phone plans: Unlimited Canada for $15.95 CAD per month and Unlimited World for $26.95 per month. Both of these plans are accessible with the Home Phone app.
However, starting April 1st, the Unlimited Canada plan will switch to Unlimited North America, offering subscribers greater calling freedom.
VMedia’s Home Phone app is available for download from both the App Store and Google Play. Subscribers can sign in with their VMedia credentials, or scan a QR code in the My Account portal on VMedia’s website.
You can learn more about the app here.
Comments