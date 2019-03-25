Here’s how to watch Apple’s streaming video service event

Apple is hosting a special event in its Steve Jobs Theatre at its corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California where it’s expected to unveil several subscription services.
We could see a new TV and movie subscription service, including original content from Apple, as well as a news subscription service.
Further, recent rumours hinted at a gaming service as well, although this could be held until WWDC.
The event is set to kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT on March 25th. If you want to follow along, you can watch the event on Apple’s events page here.
Alternatively, you can follow along on your Apple TV with the Apple Events app.
