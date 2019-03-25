The CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) online systems have gone down and failed to process any payments.
Both the ‘My Account’ and ‘My Business Account’ login pages state, “This service is not available at this time.” Unfortunately, there is no word on when the sites will be operational again.
On Twitter, the CTA notes, “Due to technical issues, our online systems are currently down. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to get them back online quickly.”
The date for Canadians to pay income tax without penalty is fast approaching on April 30th.
— Canada Revenue Agency (@CanRevAgency) March 25, 2019
