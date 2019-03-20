Google Doodle animations appear in home screen search widget for some

News
Flowers are springing up in the search bar widget on users' home screens

Mar 20, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Google’s Pixel Launcher is wonderfully convenient, giving easy access to search right from the home screen. However, there’s a price for that convenience.

If you use that search widget along the bottom of your phone screen often, you may have noticed that you miss out on the Google Doodle. But that may be set to change.

Several users have reported seeing a small animation linked to the Doodle in the Google search bar on their phone. While I wasn’t able to replicate the Doodle myself, my phone does have the setting that turns it on.

According to reports, when you unlock your phone, a small flower springs up beside the ‘G’ logo on the search bar. Additionally, the logo turns green. After a few seconds, the flower goes away, and things return to normal.

It’s subtle and cute without being overly intrusive.

Google Doodle search bar animation

At this point, it’s not clear if or when animations like this will play. Google could reserve it for extra unique Doodles, or it could happen with every Doodle.

You can check if your device as the setting as well, which started appearing a few months ago. Simply press and hold on the search bar. What happens next seems to differ depending on which Android version you’re on.

On my Pixel 2 XL running Android Q, a small box appears titled ‘Preferences.’ Tapping it opens a settings menu labelled ‘Searchbox effects’ with a toggle to turn the animations on and off.

Searchbox effects setting

However, users on an older version of Android may have to tap an overflow menu button, then tap Preferences to see the Searchbox effects menu.

For those who don’t have animation, you can still check out the Doodle by opening the Google ‘Discover’ feed to the left of the home screen. It’s not quite as cool as the search bar animation, however.

GIF credit: Android Police

Source: Android Police

