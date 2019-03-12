Fortnite update pits PS4 and Xbox One players against one another at default

Developer Epic Games’ latest update for Fortnite ensures that players get to take advantage of the game’s notable cross-play feature.
Now, players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be grouped with one another in battle royale matches at default.
It’s important to note that players have to opt in to cross-play in order to play battle royale. Otherwise, they’ll be limited to Creative Mode and Playgrounds.
While PS4 and Xbox One players are guaranteed to battle one another, Nintendo Switch gamers will be left out. That’s because the Switch player base has been moved from the console matchmaking pool to the mobile matchmaking pool.
Going forward, Switch players will face off against their Android and iOS counterparts. According to Epic, this will provide “an on-average better per-game experience for both mobile and Switch players.”
Overall, Epic says this re-arrangement of matchmaking pools will allow it to “run more playlists during more hours of the day while supporting more data centre locations.”
Beyond infrastructure changes, the latest Fortnite update also adds the ‘Baller,’ a hamster ball-like single-seat vehicle that lets players roll around and shoot out a grapple to propel themselves around the map.
Via: The Verge
