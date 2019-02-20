The Galaxy S10’s Bixby button can open any app you choose

Since Samsung announced so much at its 2019 Unpacked event, a few things have slipped through the cracks — including the fact that the Bixby button can be remapped to open any app you want.
The Bixby button has been part of some Samsung phones since the Galaxy S8 series, but now it looks like it’s going to be more useful.
Samsung’s even taken this a bit further by letting users attach two apps to the button: one for a double tap and one for a single tap. Holding the button down will always trigger Bixby, according to The Verge.
This means that you can set the button to open Google Assistant or any other voice assistant that’s on Android.
There’s no mention on if the feature will come to older Samsung phones with the button on it, but MobileSyrup has reached out to clarify.
Source: The Verge
