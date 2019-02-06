News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft discounts games up to 70 percent off for its weekly Xbox deals

Feb 6, 2019

7:14 AM EST

0 comments

Battlefield V plane

As with most weeks, Microsoft has discounted a variety of its games for its Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale promotions. This week is also the beginning of the ‘Anime Month Sale.’

This sale ends on February 11th and Deals with Gold offers require a Microsoft’s Live Gold membership.

The following titles are listed in Canadian pricing:

For the complete list, click here.

Source: Major Nelson

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2019

4:22 PM EST

OnePlus launches new limited-time discounted bundles ahead of Valentine’s Day

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:04 AM EST

Xbox Android and iOS app now lets you download and directly share clips

News

Feb 4, 2019

10:22 AM EST

Microsoft to bring Xbox Live to Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch

News

Feb 4, 2019

3:57 PM EST

Spotify offering Spotify Premium promo for Valentine’s Day

Comments