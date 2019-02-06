Microsoft discounts games up to 70 percent off for its weekly Xbox deals

As with most weeks, Microsoft has discounted a variety of its games for its Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale promotions. This week is also the beginning of the ‘Anime Month Sale.’
This sale ends on February 11th and Deals with Gold offers require a Microsoft’s Live Gold membership.
The following titles are listed in Canadian pricing:
- Battlefield 4: now $6.50, was $25.99
- Battlefield V: now $40, was $79,99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition: now $47.99, was $79.99 (Deals with Gold)
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z: now $32, was $79.99
- Mighty No. 9: now $4, was $19.99
- Rocket League: now $11.99, was $19.99
- Chess Ultra: now $6.24, was $12.49
For the complete list, click here.
Source: Major Nelson
