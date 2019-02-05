Premium email app Newton Mail returns from the dead

In a surprising turn of events, recently shutdown email app Newton Magic has returned to the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
“We are thrilled to be back. If you still have your Newton account, just log in using your Newton username and password,” writes Newton Mail developer CloudMagic as part of the app’s 10.0.11 change log.
Newton Mail shut down last September. With its $99 USD annual subscription, the app had a hard time competing against free competitors like Gmail. “We explored various business models but couldn’t successfully figure out profitability and growth over the long term,” wrote CloudMagic founder Rohit Nadhani at the time.
The app now has an annual price of $49 USD.
Essential — yes, that Essential — acquired CloudMagic at the end of last year. At the time, it was speculated Essential would integrate the company’s software into one of its future hardware product offerings. While it’s still possible Essential could still integrate CloudMagic’s tech into a new product, it’s safe to say the return of Newton Mail is a pleasant surprise.
Source: App Store, Google Play Via: 9to5Mac
Comments