Apple celebrates Chinese New Year with iMessage effect

Today marks the Chinese New Year and Apple is celebrating it with a specially-themed iMessage effect.
When you send a message saying ‘Happy Chinese New Year,’ the screen turns red, the text becomes gold and fireworks shoot out.
If you send a message saying ‘Happy New Year,’ the effect will be different, with just a variety of fireworks shooting out on the screen.
Apple has a special iMessage effect for #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/bbO3IwMTkQ
— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 5, 2019
This year is the Year of The Pig, which led to Twitter creating a customized pig emoji when paired with the hashtag #ChineseNewYear.
MobileSyrup wishes everyone a happy Chinese New Year.
