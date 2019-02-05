News
PREVIOUS|

Apple celebrates Chinese New Year with iMessage effect

Happy Chinese New Year

Feb 5, 2019

3:07 PM EST

0 comments

imessage

Today marks the Chinese New Year and Apple is celebrating it with a specially-themed iMessage effect.

When you send a message saying ‘Happy Chinese New Year,’ the screen turns red, the text becomes gold and fireworks shoot out.

If you send a message saying ‘Happy New Year,’ the effect will be different, with just a variety of fireworks shooting out on the screen.

This year is the Year of The Pig, which led to Twitter creating a customized pig emoji when paired with the hashtag #ChineseNewYear.

MobileSyrup wishes everyone a happy Chinese New Year.

Related Articles

News

Jan 27, 2011

1:01 PM EST

Mobilicity celebrating Chinese New Year… gives 3 days of free long distance calling

News

Feb 4, 2019

5:23 PM EST

Apple’s iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 features new giraffe, shark, owl and warthog Animoji

News

Dec 22, 2017

7:09 AM EST

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild iMessage stickers are now available

News

Feb 5, 2019

3:04 PM EST

Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for as low as $299 at Staples for Valentine’s Day

Comments