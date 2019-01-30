News
Microsofts discounts Xbox One bundles by $80

If you'e looking for an Xbox these deals are pretty tight

Jan 30, 2019

11:40 AM EST

Microsoft Xbox Console

Microsoft is pushing its Xbox One bundles online with a decent deal that offers an $80 CAD discount.

There are tons of consoles on sale, with most of the bundles including a game. There are certain packages that even include two games.

The Xbox One X bundles cost $519 CAD. Notable offers come with Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7.

Xbox One S bundles, on the other hand, are a bit cheaper. With the $80 discount, the consoles cost $299.

Most of the One S bundles are 1TB models and come with a single game, except for one that is packaged with a month of free Game Pass instead.

Source: Xbox

