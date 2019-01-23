Google hires 14-year Apple veteran to help bring Fuchsia to market

Google has brought on a long-time Apple engineer to work on its secretive Fuchsia OS project.
Bill Stevenson worked at Apple for 14 years. He started in 2004 as a product release engineer for OS X. In that role, he diagnosed framework issues and worked with third-party developers.
In 2008, Stevenson moved to senior engineering program manager for OS X. In that role, he served as a program manager and technical lead for AirPlay, Find My Mac, iCloud for Mac and AirDrop from 10.6 Snow Leopard to 10.9 Mavericks.
Finally, Stevenson became a senior manager for Mac and Windows program management in 2012 and has worked on every major release from Lion to Mojave, leading teams responsible for build, release and technical program management.
According to a LinkedIn post from Stevenson, he’ll join Google in February to help bring “a new operating system called Fuchsia to market.”
Given his experience, its no surprise Google would want someone like Stevenson working on Fuchsia. Stevenson’s experience involves working with hardware groups and third-party developers, which could be crucial in building an app ecosystem for the new OS.
Additionally, Stevenson could bring some new perspective to the Fuchsia team, as most of the Fuchsia staff are Google employees that previously worked on Android.
Source: 9to5Google
