Google explains how to translate apps for release in more markets

Google is making it easier to translate your apps

Jan 18, 2019

7:04 AM EST

Google knows that translating apps takes time and that it isn’t an easy process. In an effort to mitigate this issue, Google is launching the ‘Google Play App Translation Service‘ to streamline the process.

Developers can order translations via the Play Console from Google’s team of human translators for 0.07 cents per word.

The company knows that developers want efficiency too. As a result it says it aims to process all requests in between two and eight days.

This feature is helpful for Canadian developers that want to translate their app from English to French. Overall, this should help more developers expand the reach of their apps.

To find out all of the steps to translate an app, check out Google’s walkthrough here.

Source: Android Developers Blog 

