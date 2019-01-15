‘The Social Network’ scribe Aaron Sorkin says ‘there should be a sequel’

The Social Network screenwriter Aaron Sorkin says there should be a follow-up to the 2010 film he penned chronicling the rise of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
“I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do about Facebook in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin said in an interview with the Associated Press.
“A lot of interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin,” he added.
“I’ve gotten more than one email from [Scott Rudin, the producer of The Social Network] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?'”
Released in 2010, The Social Network was an immediate critical and financial success netting Sorkin an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 83rd Academy Awards, as well as Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.
In 2016, the BBC declared the film one of the 100 greatest movies of the 21st century.
Were he to pen a sequel, Sorkin would have a lot of material to pull from. Between concerns about the platform’s involvement in Russian election interference and its handling of the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, Facebook has been no stranger to controversy since 2010.
Source: Associated Press
