Microsoft discounts ‘Far Cry 5,’ ‘Alien: Isolation’ and more by up to 85 percent during weekly sale

Jan 15, 2019

8:08 PM EST

Microsoft’s Xbox ‘Deals with Gold’ and ‘Spotlight’ sales are now available for the next six days. These sales have games up to 85 percent off and feature titles like Halo 5 Guardians, Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Far Cry 5. 

The deals end on Tuesday, January 22nd at 6am ET / 3am PT.

Below are some of the games currently on sale, with all prices listed in Canadian dollars:

For all of the games available on sale, click here.

Source: Major Nelson

