Google confirms Chromecast Audio has been discontinued

Google will no longer manufacturer its Chromecast Audio digital media player.
A Google spokesperson confirmed the product’s discontinuation in an email to MobileSyrup.
“Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products,” said Google.
“We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more.”
Users can still buy them if they’re still in stock at stores, but the product isn’t expected to get restocked.
First announced in September 2015, Google’s smart audio jack allowed users to turn any speaker or audio system into a connected speaker. In the simplest terms, the device was a wireless audio receiver.
The product’s discontinuation was first spotted by a U.K.-based Redditor who posted that Google cancelled their Chromecast Audio order, with customer support confirming that it was because the product is no longer in production.
Since Google is getting rid of the Chromecast Audio, it’s anticipated that the company is going to replace it with some other device or add an audio jack to the Google Home Mini to release a product similar to the Amazon Echo Dot.
Via: Android Central
