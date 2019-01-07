Conservative Senator Linda Frum’s personal information was revealed on Twitter after she was hacked on the evening of January 6th, 2019.
The hackers used racial slurs and revealed images of Frum’s driver’s licence.
The tweets and images have since been removed and Twitter quickly restored her account, according to a January 6th, 2019 article by CTV News. The media outlet was able to screenshot images of the tweets before they were deleted, one of which read: “hi linda, can u drive us to the mall please?”
Another read: “STOLEN BY MF SPANK GANG WE DON’T APPRECIATE CORRUPT POLITICIANS.”
That tweet included two emojis of the Palestinian flag.
The hack comes a few days after several German politicians — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel — had their accounts targeted in one of Germany’s largest and highest-profile cyber attacks. The German hack took place on January 4th, 2019.
There has been no information whether Frum’s Twitter account hack is related to what happened to politicians in Germany.
This isn’t the first time that a Canadian politician has been hacked.
In October 2018, for example, Conservative Senator Don Plett’s Twitter account was hacked, but that involved funny tweets with respect to the feud between female rap artists Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. His account was also restored back to normal.
I learned a lot of things today. 1. Twitter's security system is suspect. 2. My hacker spends more time at the gym than I do. And, 3. It was very controversial to choose #TeamNickiMinaj in the feud with Cardi B.
— Senator Don Plett (@DonPlett) October 30, 2018
The federal government is currently debating Bill C-76, which would modernize Canada’s election laws and address hacking concerns. The bill has a clause that would curb hackers from other countries trying to interfere with the Canadian electoral process.
Though this would only work if there was proof that the hacker was trying to interfere during an election process.
