iOttie Easy One Touch Connect brings Alexa into your car

The new Easy One Touch Connect phone mount for cars brings Amazon’s Alexa into the car.
This isn’t the first Alexa device built for the car, but it might be the first to market. Amazon currently offers an Echo Auto device that’s meant for vehicles, but it’s available by invitation only.
Alexa in the car will operate just like the normal Alexa with 70,000 Skills. The Easy Connect also is the first device beside the Echo Auto to use Amazon’s Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, according to Android Central.
Since the device uses the Mobile Accessory Kit it will connect to the user’s phone for its initial setup. It’s unclear how the device connects to the internet, but it will likely be through the user’s phone’s data connection.
There are two microphones on the device and they both feature noise cancelling technology to help eliminate the noise of the road.
The Easy One Touch will go up for sale sometime early 2019.
Source: Android Central
