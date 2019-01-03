Samsung announces space-saving desk monitor ahead of CES

Samsung has revealed the Space Monitor, a new desk monitor that can stand flat against a wall to save space.
A 27-inch model offers QHD resolution, while a 32-inch model displays content in 4K UHD.
With both models, the monitor screen is attached to a moveable arm stand that clamps to the desk and can store HDMI and power cables within it. The arm can disappear into the back of the monitor’s slim-bezel and be tilted or extended from the wall as desired.
Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for these monitors.
However, the South Korean tech giant will have more devices to present at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which runs from January 8th to the 11th. MobileSyrup will be on the ground at CES, so stay tuned for more.
Source: Samsung
