News
PREVIOUS|

Google is getting ready to party with its New Year’s Eve doodle

Google is ready to ring in 2019

Dec 31, 2018

1:21 PM EST

0 comments

Google Doodle

Google has changed its Search logo to celebrate New Year’s Eve, turning it into two little purple guys that are ready to party.

The search giant has always published a whimsical Doodle for New Year’s Eve, with 2018 keeping up that trend.

There’s no interactive element to the Doodle, but it does play out like a GIF. One of the little purple guys is blowing up balloons, and the other one is eating popcorn.

Either way, this is a fun Doodle to help people get excited to ring in the new year.

Related Articles

News

Dec 28, 2018

2:53 PM EST

Spam protection feature rolling out to some Messages’ users

News

Dec 28, 2018

5:06 PM EST

30-day challenges with Google Fit will keep you healthy in the New Year

News

Oct 30, 2018

7:05 PM EST

Google celebrates Halloween with doodle game, Assistant interactions

News

Dec 31, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Google reportedly working on fix for laggy tablet mode on Chrome OS devices

Comments