Phone tipster Ice Universe has tweeted a picture showing the S1o’s screen may be a similar size to the entire Note 7. Ice Universe noted the source was from China-based social media website Weibo.
The image shows the screen protector for the Galaxy S10+ on top of the Note 7. The S10 + appears to be as long as the older flagship, but not as wide.
The Note 7 had relatively thin side bezels, however, its bottom, and top chins were quite large. 2016 was also the last year that Samsung featured the fingerprint scanner on the front of the Note series devices. The Galaxy Note 7 also had an overheating issue, causing the phone to smoke and catch on fire.
Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S10 is expected to release in February. The phone is to feature a 6.4-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 855 processor or Exynos 9820 chipset based on regions the phone will be released in.
Maybe in 2019, Samsung’s S series will be another phone series synonymous with the word big, leaks suggest that the premium Samsung Galaxy S10 is to feature a 6.7-inch display.
