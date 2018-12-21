Want to Develop Mobile Apps? Learn How With This $55 Bundle

Everyone has a smartphone nowadays, and as smartphones land into the hands of more users, new apps are launched every day. If you want to learn how to build your first mobile app just in time for the new year, you can buy the Ultimate Mobile App Development Certification Bundle for $54.78 CAD ($41 USD).
The most popular mobile operating system on the market is Android, and learning how to code for Android is paramount for widespread app adoption. This bundle features two courses dedicated solely to Android development: Android Developer’s Portfolio Masterclass and Kotlin for Android: Build Your First Android App with Kotlin. The former guides you through building an app portfolio using Java, while the latter will introduce you to using the Kotlin programming language to develop apps.
If you want wider appeal as an app developer, you can’t forget about iOS. This bundle features the Complete iOS SDK Development Course, which focuses on implementing 3rd party SDKs into your apps. Additionally, you’ll find The Complete Flutter App Development Course, which will teach you how to develop for iOS and Android with a single codebase.
There are many ways to learn app development, but this certification bundle packages everything you need to learn within 6 courses, which you can grab from MobileSyrup Deals for $54.78 CAD ($41 USD), or 96% off.
