Health Canada has issued a recall of Dell Hybrid Adapters that are sold in conjunction with power banks.
According to the Health Canada ‘Recalls and safety alerts’ website, “the Hybrid Adapter casing can break and detach, exposing internal components, posing a risk of electric shock.”
Approximately 475 Hybrid Adapters were sold in Canada, though as of December 3rd, 2018, Dell has received no reports of incidents as a result of the device.
Health Canada’s website says that the affected Hybrid Adapters were sold between February 2017 and August 2018.
Source: Health Canada
