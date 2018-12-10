The big day is officially around the corner, and if you’re kicking back with your eggnog and not a care in the world, congratulations.
Most of us, however, we’re still re-checking our lists, and noticing those final few items getting bolder and more glaring as they wait to be ticked off.
If one of those items is a new smartphone, here’s some good news. The Mobile Shop has what you’re looking for when it comes to the latest and greatest smartphones. You can even speak to an expert and pick out a phone while you’re purchasing the final fixings for Christmas dinner.
If you’re looking for some great options to consider before going in to make the big purchase, here are some of 2018’s top mobile devices to consider.
Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus are being hailed by many as the all-around best mobile device on the market right now. If you’re gifting for someone who spends a lot of their day on their screen, you may want to opt for the Plus version with the larger display. Both models have great cameras, quality displays and respectable battery life, making it a strong all-around smartphone.
iPhone XS/XS Max
For the Apple lover on your list, both the XS and XS Max are the 2018 evolution of the iPhone X. This is definitely a pricier option (especially the Max), but with an impressive dual camera set-up, the XS or XS Max is the ideal new device for the aspiring photographer, or anyone who prefers the iOS over Android.
Google Pixel 3 XL
For those who are reading and writing on the go (email, articles, texts) the Google Pixel 3 XL’s large screen is a welcome upgrade. It boasts a beautiful display and strong speakers for anyone who likes to catch up on Netflix or watch their favourite YouTuber on mobile as well.
These phones are some of this year’s top options, and with last-minute holiday promotions in overdrive from most carriers, now is a great time to purchase, especially if you’re looking to link your new gift to a new plan.
That said, it’s important to connect with an unbiased expert to determine the best device and plan.
This post is sponsored by The Mobile Shop – come visit a mobile expert to find the perfect present that meets your loved one’s needs, while maximizing value by earning PC Optimum points in-store that you can redeem on Christmas dinner essentials!
