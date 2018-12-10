News
Tesla testing out new Autopilot features like roundabout navigation

Autopilot is on track to need no driver input at all

Dec 10, 2018

1:12 PM EST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that new features are already being tested for the next stage of Autopilot, including traffic light stops, roundabout navigation and more.

Musk initially shared a tweet encouraging drivers that own a Tesla manufactured within the last two years to test out the recently released ‘Navigate on Autopilot’ feature.

The version of Navigate on Autopilot available now is a step above the regular Autopilot since it now passes slower vehicles on the highway and can also navigate highway on-ramps and off-ramps.

The next update doesn’t bring full autonomous driving to the EVs, but take things a step closer.

The tests that Musk mentions are preparing to make Tesla’s understand stop signs and traffic lights, as well as roundabouts.

He even says that Tesla cars will soon be able to drive from the user’s home to, for example, a parking lot at work, without any driver input at all.

Source: Twitter

