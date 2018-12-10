There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 2GB data plan for $30 (originally $35)
- $50 off FiGO phone + $25 bonus airtime with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Double data on all data options (QC)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 8GB bonus on 6GB+ data options (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 5GB bonus on 10GB data option (SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions/QC)
- 4GB extra bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions/QC)
Chatr
New
- $25 Unlimited Province-wide Talk & Text plan now comes with unlimited text (100 texts previously) and is not eligible for data add-ons anymore
Cityfone
Ongoing
- $18 Talk & Text plan with 60 minutes + 60 messages now comes with Canada-wide calling instead of local calling
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans
Fido
New
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 3GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (main regions)
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New
- $40 plan now is $43 and comes with 3GB of 4G LTE data and 6.5GB of 3G data
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on $25 to $50 plans (in-store only)
Ongoing
- 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
Koodo Mobile
New
- Free data booster add-on with prepaid plans when activating in-store
- $65 Prepaid plan now is $60 and comes with 6GB (instead of 5GB)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + various bonus data on all plans (main regions)
- Double data on all data plans (QC)
- Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
- 50% off data add-ons with $55 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.
Public Mobile
New
- $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- 10GB bonus data on 8GB data options (QC)
Ongoing
- Double bonus data on Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 6GB bonus on 6GB data option, 5GB bonus on 4GB
- 1GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 2GB bonus on 10GB data option (SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
-
SaskTel
New
- Customers buying a new device (or new customers who BYO device) can get the VIP 85 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Double data on all data options (QC)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 8GB bonus on 8GB data option (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 2GB bonus on 10GB data option (SK)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Double data on all Premium and Premium+ plans and 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 3GB bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
- Double data on all plans (QC)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
