News
PREVIOUS|

Apple updates Apple Store app to work with Siri Shortcuts

Apple is adding Siri Shortcuts to another one of its first-party apps

Dec 6, 2018

7:19 PM EST

0 comments

Apple has updated the iOS Apple Store app with Siri Shortcuts integration.

The update brings the app to version 5.2, and it adds delivery options as well as voice-activated Siri Shortcuts.

Users can activate a Siri Shortcut by selecting an item they want to buy and then clicking the delivery options button at the top of the screen. It then slides down to reveal a pickup in store option.

If you select ‘Pickup in Store’ and scroll to the bottom of the list, you’ll see the ability to add a Siri Shortcut.

When you select the option, you can record a phrase like, “is the MacBook in stock.” Then repeating that phrase to Siri later will reward you with the availability of the product you selected.

Via: 9t05Mac

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2018

3:59 PM EST

iFixit selling RAM upgrades for the new Mac mini saving users up to $286

Features

Jun 6, 2018

5:36 PM EST

iOS 12’s Siri Shortcuts are an interesting mix of Google Assistant and IFTTT

News

Dec 6, 2018

7:58 PM EST

Apple now sells its iPhone and iPad 18W USB-C power adapter separately

News

Nov 21, 2018

10:52 AM EST

Google more deeply integrates Google Assistant with iOS through new Siri Shortcut [Update]

Comments