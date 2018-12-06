Apple updates Apple Store app to work with Siri Shortcuts

Apple has updated the iOS Apple Store app with Siri Shortcuts integration.
The update brings the app to version 5.2, and it adds delivery options as well as voice-activated Siri Shortcuts.
Users can activate a Siri Shortcut by selecting an item they want to buy and then clicking the delivery options button at the top of the screen. It then slides down to reveal a pickup in store option.
If you select ‘Pickup in Store’ and scroll to the bottom of the list, you’ll see the ability to add a Siri Shortcut.
When you select the option, you can record a phrase like, “is the MacBook in stock.” Then repeating that phrase to Siri later will reward you with the availability of the product you selected.
Via: 9t05Mac
