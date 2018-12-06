Amazon and Netflix rake up 23 Golden Globe nominations between them

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes have been announced with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video sweeping up a hefty 23 nominations between both platforms.
Netflix
Netflix leads the two companies with 13 nominations. The Kominsky Method gathered three nominations, one for Best Actor (Michael Douglas) in a ‘Television Series – Musical or Comedy,’ another for the ‘Best-Supporting-Actor'(Alan Arkin) in the same category, and finally a nomination in the overall ‘Best Musical or Comedy Television Series’ category.
The BBC drama that was picked up by Netflix, The Bodyguard, received a nomination in the for ‘Best Television Drama Series’ and for ‘Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series’ (Richard Madden). Jason Bateman was also chosen in this category for his performance in Ozark.
Alison Brie was nominated for her performance in the Netflix show Glow as one of the ‘Best Actresses in a Musical or Comedy.’
Regina King was nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Limited Series’ for her performance in Seven Seconds.
The Netflix movies Roma and Girl received nominations for ‘Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language.’ Roma also scored two nominations for director Alfonso Cuarón in the ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenplay’ categories.
Finally, the Dolly Parton song ‘Girl in the Movies’ is nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ on behalf of the Netflix Film Dumplin’.
Amazon
Amazon garnered 10 nominations ranging from TV to movies. The comedy-fueled Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received three nominations, including one for ‘Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy,’ another for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy’ (Rachel Bronson) and another for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role’ (Alex Borstein).
Homecoming is nominated for three awards as well. Julia Roberts takes a nomination for ‘Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama,’ while Stephen James is gunning for the ‘Best Actor’ in the same sub-category. Finally, Homecoming is also in the running for the ‘Best Drama Television Series.’
The Prime Video show A Very English Scandal earned a nomination in the ‘Best Limited Television Series’ category. Both Hugh Grant and Ben Wishaw received nods for their performances. Grant is looking to get an award for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series,’ and Wishaw is in the same sub-category but for ‘Best Supporting Actor.’
Amazon’s Beautiful Boy received one nomination for ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ in a supporting role — Any Motion Picture for the acting chops of Timothée Chalamet.
Hulu
Hulu received two nominations this year for the Handmaid’s Tale.
The main show’s lead Elizabeth Moss was nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Drama,’ and Yvonne Strahovski is looking to take home an award for ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture.’
