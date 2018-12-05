MIT researchers use robotics to keep plants alive longer

Business
MIT uses robotics to keep plants alive

Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a way to keep plants alive using robotics.

Engadget reported on December 4th, 2018 that researchers, with the help of robotics, created “Elowan,” a “cybernetic lifeform” that basically connects to your houseplant and responds whenever the plant needs sunlight.

The article noted that whenever the plant needs light, the machine captures internal electrical signals and wheels the plan towards a source of sunlight.

Harpeet Sareen, assistant professor at Parsons School of Design, said in the article that the technology was created to “explore the deep integration of technology with nature.”

The project is still in its early days, the article noted.

Source: Engadget

