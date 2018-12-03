Take-out app Ritual launches in two new neighbourhoods in Toronto

The mobile restaurant ordering app Ritual is launching in The Beach and St. Clair West areas in Toronto, and to celebrate it’s offering discounts at all kinds of restaurants.
Ritual is a mobile app that allows users to place a take-out order at nearby restaurants and then the app will tell you when the food is ready to be picked up.
The company has partnered with over 40 restaurants in these new areas, and it’s offering meals for as low as $2 CAD to celebrate.
Users in the Beaches have from December 3rd to 14th to search for the keyword ‘BEACHFEST’ to see a list of restaurants that are offering the deal. Users can take advantage of this deal up to five times within the two weeks.
People in the St. Clair West area have a slightly different deal that runs from December 3rd to 9th. The deal nets users 50 percent off of their orders from around 24 participating locations. To find out what businesses are part of the deal search for ‘SWFESTIVAL.’
Here are some of the new restaurants that are partnering with Ritual in both of the neighbourhoods.
Beaches restaurants
- Juice & Java Cafe
- Fat Bastard Burrito
- Hogtown Smoke
- Farmacia Health Bar
- Amma Roti House
- Thai House Cuisine
St. Clair West restaurants
- Cocoalatte
- Craque de Creme
- Bathurst Street Leah’s
- Sofra Nazar
- Earlscourt BBQ
- MoOng Sushi
- What A Bagel
Users can download the Ritual app here
