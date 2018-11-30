Apple releases new iPhone cases and Watch bands in time for the holidays

Apple launched three new case options for the iPhone XS and XS Max alongside nine new Apple Watch straps.
The silicon cases and watchbands come in three colours: ‘Mellow Yellow,’ ‘Hibiscus’ and ‘Pacific Green.’ To my eye, the Pacific Green colour looks more blue than green, however.
The cases cost $55 CAD individually and the bands cost $69 CAD individually.
The other watchbands are Nike Sport-styled bands, and they now come in Teal/Black, Olive Flak/Black and Smoky Mauve/Particle Beige. These bands cost $69 as well.
There are three new Nike Nylon bands that also come in ‘Teal,’ ‘Smokey Mauve’ and ‘Olive Flak.’ These bands also cost $69.
Source: Apple
