News
PREVIOUS|

Apple releases new iPhone cases and Watch bands in time for the holidays

There are nine new options if you're looking to spice up your Apple devices

Nov 30, 2018

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

Apple launched three new case options for the iPhone XS and XS Max alongside nine new Apple Watch straps.

The silicon cases and watchbands come in three colours: ‘Mellow Yellow,’ ‘Hibiscus’ and ‘Pacific Green.’ To my eye, the Pacific Green colour looks more blue than green, however.

The cases cost $55 CAD individually and the bands cost $69 CAD individually.

The other watchbands are Nike Sport-styled bands, and they now come in Teal/Black, Olive Flak/Black and Smoky Mauve/Particle Beige. These bands cost $69 as well.

There are three new Nike Nylon bands that also come in ‘Teal,’ ‘Smokey Mauve’ and ‘Olive Flak.’ These bands also cost $69.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

10:58 AM EST

You’ll soon be able to listen to Apple Music on your Amazon Echo

News

Nov 29, 2018

9:25 AM EST

iOS 12 is now installed on 75 percent of compatible devices

News

Feb 5, 2018

2:46 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ leaks reveal colours and camera setup

Features

Feb 27, 2018

11:56 AM EST

Here are Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases

Comments