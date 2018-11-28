News
Instagram rolls out AI photo descriptor for users with visual impairments

Using object recognition technology, Instagram can now offer descriptions of photos

Nov 28, 2018

3:11 PM EST

Instagram has introduced two new features that will make the social media platform more accessible for users with visual impairments.

The first feature, automatic alternative text, uses object recognition technology to recognize and describe images through a user’s screen reader while browsing through Instagram.

Additionally, new custom alternative text functionality gives the user a richer screen reader description whenever they upload a photo.

Instagram accessibility

More information on the new accessibility features can be found in the Instagram Help Center.

Source: Instagram

