Dell rolls out Black Friday presale with great deals on laptops and more

Dell's XPS 13 is on sale, as well as several Inspiron laptops and more

Nov 21, 2018

3:49 PM EST

Dell is rolling out its best deals of the year on computers, gaming and other accessories.

Whether you’re looking for a new computer, laptop, keyboard or mouse, you can take advantage of these great early-access Black Friday deals now.

Dell and Alienware laptop deals

Dell and Alienware desktop deals

Accessories

There are plenty of other deals going on. To see them all, head over to Dell’s website to see all the offers going on.

