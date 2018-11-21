Dell rolls out Black Friday presale with great deals on laptops and more

Dell is rolling out its best deals of the year on computers, gaming and other accessories.
Whether you’re looking for a new computer, laptop, keyboard or mouse, you can take advantage of these great early-access Black Friday deals now.
Dell and Alienware laptop deals
- Dell XPS 13 – $1799.99 ($300 off)
- Alienware 17 – $2,399.99 ($400 off)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 – $649.99 ($189 off)
- Dell G5 15 – $999.99 ($249 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 – $599.99 ($149 off)
- Alienware 15 – $2,099.99 ($200 off)
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 – $279.99 ($89 off)
Dell and Alienware desktop deals
- Dell Inspiron 5000 – $1,399.99 ($389 off)
- Alienware Aurora – $1,899.99 ($900 off)
Accessories
- Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse – $34.99 ($30 off)
- Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 ($66 off)
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Headset – $189.99 ($100 off)
There are plenty of other deals going on. To see them all, head over to Dell’s website to see all the offers going on.
Comments