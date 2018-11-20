Uber now offering more wheelchair-accessible vehicles in Toronto

Uber has announced that it will increase its offering of wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs) across Canada and the U.S.
Now, Uber says riders in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto and Washington, DC will be able to hail a WAV in 15 minutes or less on average. Uber says these six cities, along with Los Angeles and San Francisco, account for half of all rides in North America.
To offer the expanded WAV fleet, Uber partnered with third-party transportation provider MV Transportation, which serves over 110 million passengers each year across 30 U.S. states and Canada.
“We’re committed to making accessibility a meaningful part of what we do, and we’re proud to be doing our part to enable improved access to transportation for people with disabilities,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a press statement. “We know there is still a long way to go — and that we’re at the beginning, not the end, of this journey.”
Uber has faced criticism in the past for not providing enough service to those with disabilities, most notably in a class-action lawsuit from New York City riders in July 2017.
Source: Uber
