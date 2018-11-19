New OnePlus 6 beta will let you buy roaming data from the settings menu

OnePlus is rolling out a new beta for the OnePlus 6 with new virtual SIM capabilities.
Along with the virtual SIM capabilities, Open Beta 7 brings a new ‘Video Enhancer’ and several small tweaks.
The new virtual SIM feature is quite intriguing. Dubbed ‘OnePlus Roaming,’ users will be able to select a data-only plan from the settings menu in their phone. OnePlus says it should work in most countries and regions.
Users on the beta can navigate to ‘Wi-Fi & Internet’ in the settings menu, and then tap ‘OnePlus Roaming.’ Then users can select one of the data plan options and purchase it. Then users will have access to roaming internet in that country.
On top of this, Open Beta 7 brings OnePlus 6 users ‘Video Enhancer.’ This mode enhances colours when watching videos, making them look better.
Additionally, OnePlus added several small tweaks to the Open Beta. For example, OnePlus 6 users can assign contacts to specific SIM cards when using dual SIM.
Finally, OnePlus included several UI improvements and bug fixes in the beta.
Overall, it seems like some excellent additions to the OnePlus platform. I’m particularly excited for OnePlus Roaming, and can’t wait to test it out for myself.
If you want to test out the new features yourself, you can download the beta from OnePlus here.
However, keep in mind that it is beta software, meaning some things might break or not work correctly.
Source: OnePlus Via: Android Central
