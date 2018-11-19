Electronics retailer Visions’ Black Friday 2018 tech deals

Visions is offering a variety deals on tech products this Black Friday, ranging from Apple’s AirPods to smart home cameras.
The sale started on November 26th and it’s going on until November 22nd. To check out all of the deals you can open Visions’ Black Friday flyer here.
Phones
- Visions is offering a $300 CAD gift card for its stores when the activation of any new phone.
- Apple branded accessories are up to 25 percent off
- Otter Box branded cases are 35 percent off for iPhones
TVs
- Seiki 50″ 4K UHD Smart LED TV – $298
- Samsung 7 Series 58″ 4K UHD 120 Motion Rate Smart TV – $698
- Sharp 55″ 4K UHD TV – $468
- Sony® 55″ X800E SERIES – $998
- LG 55″ C8 Series OLED TV – $1,998
Smart home
- Ultralink Smart Speaker g3 3 Pack A19 White / Colour Smart led Bulbs Bundle – $198
- Pro Wireless Hd Smart Camera Security System – $379
- UltraLink A19 White / Colour LED Bulb – $25
- Smart Compact Mini Plug – $24
- Wireless Home Security System – $229
- Samsung 4 Door Flex with Family Hub and Bixby Voice – $3,399
- Arlo Wire-Free Security System – $299
Accessories
- Escape True Stereo 2 Piece Bluetooth Speakers – $58
- Polk Assist Smart Speaker with the Google Assistant Built-In – $198
- Apple AirPods Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $178
- Built-in Headset Dual Layered Bluetooth Hat – $25
- Nvidia SHIELD TV 16GB – $179
Did we miss a great deal from Vision’s Black Friday flyer? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Visions
