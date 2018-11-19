News
Electronics retailer Visions’ Black Friday 2018 tech deals

Nov 19, 2018

6:42 PM EST

Visions is offering a variety deals on tech products this Black Friday, ranging from Apple’s AirPods to smart home cameras.

The sale started on November 26th and it’s going on until November 22nd. To check out all of the deals you can open Visions’ Black Friday flyer here. 

Phones

  • Visions is offering a $300 CAD gift card for its stores when the activation of any new phone.
  • Apple branded accessories are up to 25 percent off
  • Otter Box branded cases are 35 percent off for iPhones

TVs

Smart home

Did we miss a great deal from Vision’s Black Friday flyer? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Visions

