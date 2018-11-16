CIBC online banking clients will soon have more information on their transactions

CIBC has announced new debit and credit features that should help its customers with daily purchases.
Through the bank’s online platform and Paymi app, CIBC clients can register for cashback rewards, allowing them to earn money back whenever they make purchases from participating retailers.
Additionally, users can transfer their cashback rewards with Interac e-Transfer to their accounts. Moreover, from now until June 1st, 2019 clients that register for the Paymi app can earn double the money back on purchases.
CIBC also gives users the option to learn more about their transactions. Clients will soon be able to view information such as merchant names, contact information and location via online banking or the app. This update will be available in 2019.
“From the time a client makes their purchase or a return, they can easily view credit card transactions including detailed merchant information, offering greater convenience and peace of mind,” adds Jeff. Smith, vice president of client loyalty solutions and partnership of CIBC. “This is another key step in delivering digital innovation that allows clients to bank how they want.”
