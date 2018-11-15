Nintendo holding ‘Holiday Tour’ of Switch game demos across Canada

News
An opportunity to try out Pokémon Let's Go! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before buying them

Nov 15, 2018

8:07 AM EST

Nintendo is currently holding a ‘Nintendo Switch Holiday Tour’ that will offer a lineup of top Switch game demos at a variety of locations across Canada.

Canadians have until December 22nd, 2018 to head to one of the locations listed below to play games like Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!Super Smash Bros. UltimateFortnite and Super Mario Party.

West Vancouver, British Columbia

Park Royal Mall
November 11th to December 1st
Luigi will visit on Saturdays and Sundays (specific hours will be listed at the kiosk)

Surrey, British Columbia

Guildford Town Centre
December 10th to December 22nd
Luigi will visit on Saturdays and Sundays (specific hours will be listed at the kiosk)

Mississauga, Ontario

Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 3
November 20th to December 19th. Make sure to visit us while you are waiting to board your holiday flights!

Vaughan, Ontario

Vaughan Mills
November 19th to December 2nd
Mario will visit on Saturdays and Sundays (specific hours will be listed at the kiosk)

Laval, Quebec

Carrefour Laval
December 6th to December 22nd
Mario will visit on Saturdays and Sundays (specific hours will be listed at the kiosk)

It’s important to note that Pokémon: Let’s Go! won’t be playable in the Holiday Tour until it launches on November 16th, 2018, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won’t be available to try out until its release on December 7th, 2018.

Outside of game demos, Nintendo says fans will also be able to take pictures with a holiday-themed photo wall featuring festive Nintendo characters.

A ‘Holiday Challenge Tree,’ meanwhile, will be adorned with Nintendo-inspired ornaments that test fans’ matching and memory skills.

Source: Nintendo of Canada

