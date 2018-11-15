Google’s Pixel 3 has experienced quite a few issues since its release just a few weeks ago.
One of the more talked about problems involved a buzzing sound emitting from the smartphone’s bottom speaker.
However, Google has confirmed via Twitter that a fix for the problem is incoming.
You guys hear this yet? pic.twitter.com/8Ja7GtK1yS
— Thomas Demeter (@Cyadd) November 14, 2018
Android Police, which first reported the story, spoke to Google, confirming that a fix is indeed coming soon.
Many believed that the issue was hardware related, though if a fix is coming, the problem must somehow be software-based.
The buzzing noise occurs when the handset receives a notification, plays music or when a video is playing
Source: Twitter (@Cyadd) Via: Android Police
