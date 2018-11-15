News
Fix is coming for Google Pixel 3 XL speaker buzzing issue

Nov 15, 2018

10:49 AM EST

Pixel 3

Google’s Pixel 3 has experienced quite a few issues since its release just a few weeks ago.

One of the more talked about problems involved a buzzing sound emitting from the smartphone’s bottom speaker.

However, Google has confirmed via Twitter that a fix for the problem is incoming.

Android Police, which first reported the story, spoke to Google, confirming that a fix is indeed coming soon.

Many believed that the issue was hardware related, though if a fix is coming, the problem must somehow be software-based.

The buzzing noise occurs when the handset receives a notification, plays music or when a video is playing

Source: Twitter (@Cyadd) Via: Android Police 

