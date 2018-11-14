News
PREVIOUS

Send messages to your favourite businesses using Google Maps

Google just made it easier to see if a restaurant is gluten-free

Nov 14, 2018

5:00 PM EST

0 comments

A Google Maps update is rolling out to some users, and it allows people to send messages to businesses.

Once Maps updates there is a new section in the left-side menu that allows you to see your conversations. To start a conversation select a business from Maps and companies that have set up the feature using the Google My Business app will have a small messages icon on their page.

This new update could be beneficial for people that are just trying to find out if a business is gluten-free, or other small questions.

Since it keeps the messages you send in the Maps app there is no chance that people will accidentally mix up business conversations with personal conversations.

If you’re a business and you’re looking to set messages up, download the Google My Business app for iOS here and Android here. 

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Nov 14, 2018

2:49 PM EST

Pixel 3 issue reportedly causing text messages to disappear [Update]

News

Nov 14, 2018

3:42 PM EST

Pocket Casts receives Material Design revamp, dark mode in new beta

News

Nov 14, 2018

4:14 PM EST

Second-gen Google Glass Enterprise Edition gains FCC certification

News

Oct 30, 2018

5:38 PM EST

Google Maps update lets users set dark mode as default theme

Comments