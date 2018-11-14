Send messages to your favourite businesses using Google Maps

A Google Maps update is rolling out to some users, and it allows people to send messages to businesses.
Once Maps updates there is a new section in the left-side menu that allows you to see your conversations. To start a conversation select a business from Maps and companies that have set up the feature using the Google My Business app will have a small messages icon on their page.
This new update could be beneficial for people that are just trying to find out if a business is gluten-free, or other small questions.
Since it keeps the messages you send in the Maps app there is no chance that people will accidentally mix up business conversations with personal conversations.
If you’re a business and you’re looking to set messages up, download the Google My Business app for iOS here and Android here.
Source: Google
