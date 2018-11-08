Niche goods manufacturer Shinola has released a new pair of Bluetooth neck buds that have a removal cable for easy replacement,
Shinola’s new neckbuds are called the ‘Bluetooth In-Ear Monitors.’ They come in either black or grey colour options, and the build quality looks pretty durable with braided cords, instead of just plastic or rubber.
The most interesting aspect of the headphones is that ear in-ear driver connects to the cord that goes around the user’s neck with a custom Micro Miniature Coaxial Connector (MMCX). This means that if the cord breaks or stops working, you can replace it with another one.
The cord has the classic multi-function button and dedicated volume keys. The Bluetooth in-ear monitors also come with memory foam in-ear tips so over time they’ll form to your ears. Further, the headphones can fast charge via USB-C, and the battery lasts for 12 hours per charge.
The headphones cost $250 USD (roughly $328.84 CAD).
