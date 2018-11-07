Canadians more interested buying Canadian this holiday season: report

The holiday season is upon us and it seems that Canadians want to “buy Canadian” this year.
A new survey conducted by Leger for Retail Council of Canada (RCC) reveals that 87 percent of Canadians state they plan on buying from Canadian retailers this year.
“The negotiation of the new USCMA trade agreement seems to have stirred national pride and the importance of supporting retailers in Canada. While our shopping habits appear to be shifting and becoming more in tune with our neighbours south of the border, Canadians are showing a greater interest in keeping our dollars at home this year,” says Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada.
The report also notes the average amount Canadians will spend this holiday season will be $675, with 74 percent of purchases being made in-store and the other 26 percent online — mobile device accounting for 6 percent and a computer or tablet accounting for 20 percent.
Some of the factors that are enticing Canadians to purchase are discounted or deep promo prices, free shipping, convenient return policy and a guaranteed shipping date.
In Canada, Best Buy has started a 3-day sale, while competitor Amazon Canada has already listed its early Black Friday promotions.
Comments