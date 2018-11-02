CanCon Podcast Ep. 133: Can Canada compete globally in food tech?

Canada is awash in food tech. From food delivery to food pickup, bulk groceries, and meal-kits, our smartphones are stuffed with different apps and services to bring us the goods ASAP.
With so many different options, it’s an easy bet that consolidation is coming. Which apps and services will win out? Canada’s Chefs Plate was just acquired by its global competitor, but Toronto-based Ritual raised big funds this year to break out internationally. In a competition for one of the biggest markets in the world, do Canadian tech companies have the funding and the resources to win-out, or are they better off as service providers and acquisition targets for Uber, Amazon, and other global giants?
On the podcast this week to answer these questions are two experts: Urbery founder Mudit Rawat, and food “influencer” Erin Bury.
