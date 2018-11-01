Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available in Canada

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available in Canada.
The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution and a deep screen cutout.
Additionally, both phones feature up to 128GB of storage, Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and dual-megapixel selfie shooters with two 8-megapixel sensors and f/1.8 aperture and f/2.2 aperture lenses.
The f/2.2 aperture camera also supports an ultrawide angle lens to fit more friends in your selfies. On the front, both Pixel 3s features a 12.2-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture.
On Google’s website, the Pixel 3 starts at $999 CAD for the 64GB variant and $1,129 for the 128GB configuration. The XL, on the other hand, costs $1,129 for the 64GB option and $1,259 for the 128GB version.
The Pixel 3 and 3 XL both come in ‘Not Pink,’ ‘Clearly White,’ and ‘Just Black.’
Below is a list of pricing for the phone at each Canadian carrier.
Bell
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $359
Pixel 3
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
Telus
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $230
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $360
Pixel 3 (Telus only sells the 64GB version of the Pixel 3)
64GB- Two-year pricing starts $100
Koodo
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $230
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $360
Pixel 3 (Telus only sells the 64GB version of the Pixel 3)
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $100
Rogers
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Tw0-year pricing starts at $359
Pixel 3
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
Fido
Pixel 3XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $359
Pixel 3
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
Freedom Mobile
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
Pixel 3
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
Videotron
Pixel 3 XL
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $149.95
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $299.95
Pixel 3
64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $149.95
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also be available for sale at Best Buy, Costco, T-Booth, WirelessWave, Walmart, WoW Mobile in the coming weeks.
For more on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review of the smartphones.
