Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available in Canada

Nov 1, 2018

4:11 AM EDT

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL on table

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available in Canada.

The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution and a deep screen cutout.

Additionally, both phones feature up to 128GB of storage, Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and dual-megapixel selfie shooters with two 8-megapixel sensors and f/1.8 aperture and f/2.2 aperture lenses.

The f/2.2 aperture camera also supports an ultrawide angle lens to fit more friends in your selfies. On the front, both Pixel 3s features a 12.2-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture.

On Google’s website, the Pixel 3 starts at $999 CAD for the 64GB variant and $1,129 for the 128GB configuration. The XL, on the other hand, costs $1,129 for the 64GB option and $1,259 for the 128GB version.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL both come in ‘Not Pink,’ ‘Clearly White,’ and ‘Just Black.’

Below is a list of pricing for the phone at each Canadian carrier.

Bell

Pixel 3 XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $359

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3

64GB  — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229

Click here for more information.

Telus

Pixel 3 XL 

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $230
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $360

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3 (Telus only sells the 64GB version of the Pixel 3)

64GB- Two-year pricing starts $100

Click here for more information.

Koodo

Pixel 3 XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $230
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $360

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3  (Telus only sells the 64GB version of the Pixel 3)

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $100

Click here for more information.

Rogers

Pixel 3 XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Tw0-year pricing starts at $359

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229

Click here for more information.

Fido

Pixel 3XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $359

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $99
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $229

Click here for more information.

Freedom Mobile

Pixel 3 XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3 

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0

Click here for more information.

Videotron

Pixel 3 XL

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $149.95
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $299.95

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3 

64GB — Two-year pricing starts at $0
128GB — Two-year pricing starts at $149.95

Click here for more information.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also be available for sale at Best Buy, Costco, T-Booth, WirelessWave, Walmart, WoW Mobile in the coming weeks.

For more on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review of the smartphones.

