Weekly Xbox sale discounts racing and indie games by up to 80 percent

Microsoft’s latest gaming sale offers up to 80 percent off various Xbox One and 360 racing and indie games.
Below is a highlight of some of the biggest deals. Note that some sales are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members and are marked as ‘Deals with Gold’ accordingly.
- Borderlands 2 — $7.99 (regular $19.99) [Deals with Gold, Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility]
- DiRT Rally — $8 (regular $39.99)
- EA Sports UFC 3 — $40 (regular $79.99) [Also included in EA Access]
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead — $5 (regular $19.99) [Also included in Xbox Game Pass]
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack — $16 (regular $39.99) [Deals with Gold]
- Monopoly Plus — $6 (regular $14.99) [Deals with Gold]
- Owlboy — $17.49 (regular $24.99)
- Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest — $6.99 (regular $9.99)
- Trials Fusion — $6.60 (regular $19.99)
- XCOM: Enemy Within — $7.99 (regular $39.99) [Deals with Gold, Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility]
The sale runs from now until November 5th, 2018. The full list of discount games can be found here.
Comments