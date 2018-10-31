Weekly Xbox sale discounts racing and indie games by up to 80 percent

News
Deals are valid until November 5th

EA Sports UFC fighters

Microsoft’s latest gaming sale offers up to 80 percent off various Xbox One and 360 racing and indie games.

Below is a highlight of some of the biggest deals. Note that some sales are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members and are marked as ‘Deals with Gold’ accordingly.

The sale runs from now until November 5th, 2018. The full list of discount games can be found here.

