PlayStation’s latest sales offer double the discount for PS Plus members

PlayStation’s latest sale offers double the discount on a variety of titles if you have a PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) membership. With the membership, you can enjoy titles like Titanfall 2, Fe, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda for up to 75 percent off.
We’ve listed some of the most notable titles below in Canadian pricing.
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: PS Plus $12.99, without PS Plus $32.75, was $51.99
- PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition: PS Plus $8.09, without PS Plus $17.54, was $17.54
- The Surge: PS Plus $20.09, without PS Plus $ 43.54, was $66.99
- Fe: PS Plus $6.74, without PS Plus $17, was $26.99
- Extinction: PS Plus $23.99, without PS Plus $51.99, was $79.99
- Earthfall: PS Plus $19.99, without PS Plus $29.99, was $39.99
- The Crew: PS Plus $8.99, without PS Plus $19.49, was $29.99
- Just Dance 2018: PS Plus $27.99, without PS Plus $48.99, was $69.99
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: PS Plus $27.19, without PS Plus $53.59, was $79.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: PS Plus $19.99, without PS Plus $29.99, was $39.99
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: PS Plus $7.99, without PS Plus $23.99, was $39.99
- Unravel Yarny Bundle: PS Plus $19.99, without PS Plus $29.99, was $39.99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda: PS Plus $9.99, without PS Plus $25.19, was $39.99
For the complete list of games, click here.
PlayStation Plus memberships start at $11.99 for one month, 29.99 for three months and $69.99 for 12 months.
Comments