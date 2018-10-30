News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation’s latest sales offer double the discount for PS Plus members

Oct 30, 2018

8:08 PM EDT

0 comments

PS4 Pro with controller

PlayStation’s latest sale offers double the discount on a variety of titles if you have a PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) membership. With the membership, you can enjoy titles like Titanfall 2, Fe, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda for up to 75 percent off.

We’ve listed some of the most notable titles below in Canadian pricing.

For the complete list of games, click here.

PlayStation Plus memberships start at $11.99 for one month, 29.99 for three months and $69.99 for 12 months.

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 27, 2018

12:55 PM EDT

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2018

News

Oct 10, 2018

12:01 PM EDT

Sony will finally allow gamers to change their PlayStation Network names

News

Oct 10, 2018

7:08 AM EDT

Sony’s ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale offers discounts on PS exclusives

Resources

Sep 26, 2018

2:27 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in October

Comments