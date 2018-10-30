Dark mode is coming to Microsoft Office for macOS Mojave

Microsoft is getting ready to update its suite of productivity apps on macOS to support Mojave’s dark mode.
Apple built a dark mode into the latest version of macOS, but one of the issues when it launched is that not many apps supported the feature. A few more apps have joined the party since then, but none are as notable as the Microsoft Office suite.
Look closely at the Pictures icon. Office running on macOS Mojave in Dark Mode. #OfficeInsiders #office365 pic.twitter.com/xDSTFvNr5q
— Akshay Bakshi 🎉 (@AgentAkki) October 29, 2018
The Microsoft Office product manager Akshay Bakshi tweeted out a short video showing a normal Microsoft Office window switching into the dark mode. Notably, the dark mode ‘Pictures’ icon has a moon in the corner while the regular icon has a sun.
The update is entering a testing phase for Office 365 insiders, so ideally it should be publically released sometime soon.
📣 Office Visual Refresh and Dark Mode support rolling out now to Insiders Fast with build 181029!
🎀 New Ribbon and icon styling in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.
🌙 Dark Mode in Word, Excel and PPT on macOS Mojave. https://t.co/gTrEQbJoiN#OfficeInsiders #office365 pic.twitter.com/rTvFvOsqE1
— Akshay Bakshi 🎉 (@AgentAkki) October 30, 2018
The Verge speculates that when the update is available, it will only be offered to Office 365 subscribers, but we can keep our fingers crossed that it will come to the rest of us in the future.
To see if you’re able to become an Office Insider, check out the sign-up page here.
Source: The Verge
