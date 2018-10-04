Sid Meier’s Civilization VI now available on iPhone

After first making its way to the iPad, the latest entry in legendary game designer Sid Meier’s seminal turn-based strategy game series Civilization VI is now available to download on iPhone.
In celebration of the launch, Asypr Media, the game’s iOS publisher, has discounted the game.
Civilization VI is free to download, and both iPhone and iPad owners can play the first 60 turns of a sandbox game for free. Afterward, the game asks players to unlock the full experience, via in-app microtransaction. Until October 16th, Asypr is discounting that microtransaction by 60 percent to $32.99 CAD.
Additionally, iOS users who already own the game on iPad get access to the iPhone version for free.
As with prior entries in the series, Civilization VI asks players to lead and nurture a civilization as it develops from a stone age society into a modern powerhouse. How players go about that task is up to them, with the game offering multiple roads to success.
Civilization VI requires iOS 11 and an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to play.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI in the iOS App Store.
Source: App Store
